AGL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
ANL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.3%)
AVN 76.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
EPCL 49.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.98%)
FCCL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
FLYNG 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.72%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
GGGL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
GGL 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (9.09%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
OGDC 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PRL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.08%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
TRG 138.25 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.1%)
UNITY 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.71%)
WAVES 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.85%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.19%)
BR100 4,166 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.46%)
BR30 15,392 Decreased By -74.9 (-0.48%)
KSE100 41,724 Decreased By -94.8 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,414 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.22%)
European shares fall as telecom, utilities drag amid recession worries

Reuters Published December 8, 2022 Updated December 8, 2022 01:37pm
European shares fell on Thursday, with utilities and telecom firms leading declines amid growing fears of an impending recession. The region-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.1% at 0815 a.m. GMT.

The index dropped for a fourth straight session on Wednesday on rising concerns over a slowdown in economic growth ahead of a slew of interest rate decisions from major central banks next week.

Among STOXX 600 sectors, telecom and utilities fell about 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, in early trading. Real estate stocks rose 0.7%, while energy shares gained 0.3% as oil prices rebounded after slumping to the lowest levels so far this year in the previous session on optimism over China’s easing of anti-COVID measures.

Ryanair said on Wednesday that Group Chief Executive Michael O’Leary had agreed to extend his contract to 2028. Shares of Europe’s largest airline were up 1.6%.

European shares fall on growth worries; healthcare gains cap losses

French automaker Renault fell 1.3%, as talks between Renault and Nissan Motor Co over alliance restructuring are certain to spill into next year, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

British American Tobacco said it expects full-year revenue growth between 2% and 4% at constant currency rates, as more people use its e-cigarettes and oral nicotine products.

Shares of the tobacco firm, however, slipped about 2%.

European stocks

