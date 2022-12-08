AGL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.41%)
ANL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
AVN 76.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.49%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
CNERGY 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.27%)
EPCL 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.78%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.79%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FNEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
GGL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
MLCF 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.91%)
OGDC 71.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.61%)
PAEL 15.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.92%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
PRL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.58%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.62%)
TELE 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
TPL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
TPLP 19.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.47%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.28%)
TRG 139.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (2.42%)
UNITY 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
WAVES 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 4,186 Increased By 30.5 (0.73%)
BR30 15,467 Increased By 131.3 (0.86%)
KSE100 41,819 Increased By 279.4 (0.67%)
KSE30 15,448 Increased By 82.9 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks fall on profit-taking

Reuters Published 08 Dec, 2022 05:58am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: Stocks in China fell on Wednesday as some investors booked profits after the government announced sweeping changes to ease a tough anti-COVID policy that has battered the world’s second-largest economy.

Sentiment was also dented by dismal trade data that showed China’s exports and imports contracted more sharply than expected in November amid flagging demand at home and abroad, adding to fears a global recession is looming.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index ended down 0.3%, after surging as much as 0.8% following the COVID easing measures, which had been widely expected. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4%.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slumped 3.2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index plunged 3.3%.

China said on Wednesday it would allow COVID patients with mild symptoms to isolate at home, and drop a requirement for people to show negative tests when they travel between regions, among other measures.

While some of the changes echoed moves made by other countries many months ago, the announcement was the strongest sign so far that China is preparing its people to live with the disease, though analysts say the path to fully reopening the economy will be long and bumpy, and not without risk if new infections or deaths surge.

“Further loosening of COVID curbs is well expected, as there is no turning back of an arrow once it’s shot, and we sell when the mood is high,” said Wang Xin, portfolio manager at Tosan Fund Management Co.

Wang said his fund has been slashing stock exposure over the past few days as the market has largely priced in further easing in restrictions, and he warned of underestimating risks ahead.

Tourism-related stocks jumped as much as 4.2% at one point before ending up 2%, while consumer staples and healthcare firms added 0.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Underscoring the challenges to its economic recovery outlook, data earlier on Wednesday showed China’s exports in November contracted 8.7% from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 10.6%, both missing expectations by large margins, due to weakening global demand and COVID outbreaks at home.

China should optimise epidemic prevention and control measures next year as it seeks to better coordinate policies with economic and social development, state media reported on Wednesday, after a meeting of the Communist Party’s politburo.

China stocks Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index China’s exports

Comments

1000 characters

China stocks fall on profit-taking

Fiscal, monetary steps discussed

Dar meets Alvi to blunt IK’s assembly dissolution threat

Elections to take place ahead of Ramazan: Qureshi

Soybean consignments: FTO takes suo motu notice

US warns of Chinese influence in ME

Telenor may consider closing operations

Nepra not happy over ‘tactics’ aimed at blocking CTBCM

Textile value chain: APTMA demands restoration of ‘zero rating’

Business confidence negative: OICCI survey

Housing sector: SHE announces investing $50m in 3 years

Read more stories