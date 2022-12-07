AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 24 (0.58%)
BR30 15,484 Increased By 149.1 (0.97%)
KSE100 41,737 Increased By 197.4 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,420 Increased By 54.7 (0.36%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China Nov copper imports rise on steady demand outlook

Reuters Published 07 Dec, 2022 11:04am
Follow us

BEIJING: China’s copper imports climbed in November on expectations of steady demand next year with the world’s top metals consumer speeding up efforts to support its embattled property sector and on hopes of easing COVID-19 curbs.

Imports of unwrought copper and copper products by China were 539,901.70 tonnes in November, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The purchases, which included anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products, represented an increase of 5.8% from imports of 510,402.3 tonnes in the same month last year.

Copper, aluminium drop on stronger dollar, China uncertainty

China brought in 5.36 million tonnes of copper in the first 11 months this year, up 8.5% from the same period a year ago.

The country exported 455,599 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products, in November.

Copper exports CHINA COPPER

Comments

1000 characters

China Nov copper imports rise on steady demand outlook

Oil from Russia: Musadik says there will be no US sanctions

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Poor countries’ debt servicing costliest: World Bank

Energy-efficient projects: World Bank ready to extend $300m financing

ECC asks Power Division to resolve KE issues

Oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine crisis levels

Rs38bn additional taxation measures: Tax Laws (Amend) Ord may be extended for another 120 days

‘Funding’ major challenge to achieve SDGs, says Aisha Pasha

Vegetables: 400 containers stuck at seaport: PFVA

‘NROs given to crooked families’ accounted for mammoth debt: Imran Khan

Read more stories