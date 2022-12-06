AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
ANL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.42%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
EFERT 81.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
EPCL 49.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.66%)
FCCL 12.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.28%)
FFL 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.33%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.36%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.82%)
MLCF 23.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.59%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.27%)
PAEL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
TELE 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
TPL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
TPLP 19.14 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.53%)
TREET 20.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
TRG 136.92 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.76%)
UNITY 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,155 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
BR30 15,335 Increased By 46.6 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper, aluminium drop on stronger dollar, China uncertainty

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2022 06:18pm
Follow us

LONDON: Copper and aluminium prices slipped on Tuesday, crimped by a firmer dollar and uncertainty about the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in top metal consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dipped 0.1% to $8,383 a tonne by 1100 GMT, while aluminium eased 1.3% to $2,491.

Copper has gained 12% this month, largely on hopes for improved metals demand as China relaxes tough coronavirus curbs, which have depressed economic growth.

China’s capital Beijing dropped the need for people to show negative COVID tests to enter supermarkets and offices, the latest in an easing of curbs across the country following last month’s historic protests.

“We are in a wait-and-see mode since the reopening in China will take time. We may have already built in some of the optimism into the price, so now we need to see the actual facts on the ground start to improve,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“Copper could still mount another challenge to the upside, especially if news out of China continues to improve, but there’s the question of how much energy is left in the market at this time of year.”

Copper falls on China COVID protests but dollar supports

The Yangshan copper premium fell to its lowest since July 22 to $72.50 a tonne on Monday, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into China.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.7% to 65,770 yuan ($9,402.43) a tonne.

Also weighing on the market was a firmer dollar index following its biggest rally in two weeks after strong U.S. services data fuelled expectations for higher interest rates.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced commodities more expensive to buyers using other currencies.

LME zinc, however, swam against the weaker tide, rising 1.4% to $3,169 a tonne after further falls in LME inventories, which have halved since the start of September.

In other metals, LME nickel slid 2.4% to $28,005 a tonne, lead slipped 0.6% at $2,224.50 and tin dropped 0.6% to $24,300.

Copper prices LME copper copper market Copper exports

Comments

1000 characters

Copper, aluminium drop on stronger dollar, China uncertainty

Arshad Sharif’s killing: SC orders to register FIR by today

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 224.11 against US dollar

Sanaullah urges PTI leaders to use parliament for discussion on next general elections

Unity Foods to invest nearly Rs2bn in Sunridge Foods subsidiary

CDA decides to de-seal Centaurus Mall

India well placed to face global headwinds: World Bank

Ukraine slams India for buying Russian oil

Oil prices fall on higher U.S. dollar, economic fears

Goldman Sachs on hunt for bargain crypto firms after FTX fiasco

China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia from Wednesday: Saudi state media

Read more stories