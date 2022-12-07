AGL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 8.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 76.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
FLYNG 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
GGGL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.39%)
LOTCHEM 27.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
OGDC 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PAEL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 8.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TREET 21.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 136.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.18%)
UNITY 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.72%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 24.3 (0.58%)
BR30 15,486 Increased By 150.7 (0.98%)
KSE100 41,741 Increased By 200.7 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,423 Increased By 57.8 (0.38%)
Tokyo stocks end lower

AFP Published December 7, 2022
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street, where concerns grew that the Federal Reserve will continue to push up interest rates to combat still-elevated inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.72 percent, or 199.47 points, at 27,686.40, while the broader Topix index fell 0.10 percent, or 1.91 points, to 1,948.31.

The dollar fetched 137.31 yen, against 137.04 yen in New York late Tuesday.

Wednesday’s losses tracked a sharp drop for all three main indexes on Wall Street, with the Dow off one percent and tech-rich Nasdaq losing two percent.

Data showing a forecast-busting jump in US services sector activity last month raised the prospect that the Fed will lift borrowing costs above five percent by next year to contain prices.

Japanese shares end higher as chip stocks, exporters gain

“The falls in the US market were caused by a growing view that rate increases might be maintained at a high level,” Makoto Sengoku, senior equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Securities, told AFP.

“This phenomenon is spilling over onto Japan’s stock markets”, he added.

SoftBank Group added 0.84 percent to 5,967 yen and Toyota gained 0.30 percent to 1,949.5 yen.

Sony Group was down 1.27 percent at 10,875 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing slid 1.89 percent to 83,980 yen.

Japan's Nikkei share

Tokyo stocks end lower

