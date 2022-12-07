All set for Karachi International Book Fair

KARACHI: Around 150 leading publishers and booksellers from Pakistan and 40 exhibitors from 17 countries will participate in the 17th Karachi International Book Fair (KIBF) to be held from December 08 to 12 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

This was stated by the convener 17th KIBF, Waqar Mateen Khan, and Aziz Khalid, Chairman of the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association while speaking to a press conference, held at a local hotel

The five-day KIBF 2022 is being organized by the Pakistan Publishers and Booksellers Association. The education minister of Sindh Syed Sardar All Shah will inaugurate the Book Fair on 08th December 2022 as chief guest. Mehtab Akbar Rashidi will be the keynote speaker at the event & Minister of University & Boards Ismail Rahoo is the Guest of Honour.

Publishers from Iran, Turkey, Singapore, China, Malaysia, England, UAE, and other countries are attending the international event. More than 330 stands shall display books on all subjects to discerning readers including vast numbers of families, students, and book lovers from all over the country.

Waqar expressed his gratitude to the publishers and booksellers for their participation in the fair and the managing committee for their untiring efforts to make this event possible and hoped that this year KIBF will witness record-breaking participation.

