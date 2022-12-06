AGL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.64%)
Fight against terrorism to continue till establishment of enduring peace, stability: Gen Asim Munir

  • COAS says there won’t be any space for peace spoilers
BR Web Desk Published December 6, 2022 Updated December 6, 2022 07:32pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said Tuesday that the fight against terrorism will continue till the establishment of enduring peace and stability, stressing that the defence of the motherland will be ensured "at all costs and there won’t be any space for peace’s spoilers," the military's media affairs wing said.

The newly-appointed army chief made these remarks while visiting frontline troops in the Tirah Valley, Khyber District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS spent the day with troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.

India will never succeed in its nefarious designs: Gen Asim Munir

"No one will be allowed to disrupt the hard-earned gains of war against terror made thus far," COAS emphasised.

During the visit, COAS was briefed by the field commander about operational preparedness and border control measures in place as part of the Western Borders Management Regime .

While interacting with officers and men, COAS praised them for their high morale and operational readiness in the line of duty.

COAS said that state’s writ has been established due to innumerable sacrifices by tribal people and security forces.

Later, COAS visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar and laid a floral wreath to pay homage to Shahuada.

COAS was also briefed about operational, training, and other matters of the formation including efforts to create a secure environment for socio-economic development projects to uplift the newly merged districts.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Hassan Azhar Hayat, Commander of Peshawar Corps.

Last week, COAS visited frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector of the Line of Control (LOC).

During the visit, COAS said that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs and any misadventure would be responded to befittingly.

