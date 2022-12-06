AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.99%)
AVN 75.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
EFERT 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.2%)
EPCL 50.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
FFL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.17%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
GGL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.18%)
LOTCHEM 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
OGDC 71.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.76%)
TREET 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.81%)
TRG 134.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
UNITY 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
WAVES 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,156 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 15,300 Increased By 11.6 (0.08%)
KSE100 41,623 Increased By 10.8 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,365 Increased By 4.8 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KATI chief slams RD imposition on yarn, thread

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2022 07:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Faraz-Ur-Rehman rejected the government’s imposition of regulatory duty on yarn and thread. He said that yarn and thread are the raw material of the textile sector, and duty on it is not acceptable in any case.

He said that KATI fully supports the stance of yarn traders as the imposition of duty will adversely affect textile exports.

President KATI said that due to the ongoing economic crisis in the country, shortage of gas and expensive electricity, the cost of production is already at the highest level and due to the financial crisis, most of the textile mills have closed down and are on the verge of closing down more.

Faraz said that the government should reconsider this decision, otherwise millions of people who are involved in the textile sector will become unemployed.

He said that the textile sector is the backbone of the country’s exports, and most of the export earnings come from this sector. He said that the imposition of duty on this sector will cause the sector to suffer from a severe financial crisis which will directly harm the economy.

Faraz further said that the government and the concerned authorities are implementing duties to avoid their responsibilities without consulting the stakeholders, which is causing serious damage to the industry. He said that the government should withdraw the regulatory duty immediately otherwise the employment of millions of people will be at risk.

President KATI said that the survival of the export industry is not possible without ending the implementation of a 17 percent general sales tax on textile exports. Therefore, to improve the liquidity position of exporters and competitiveness in the global market and to prevent fraud and smuggling, the restoration of “zero rating” has become indispensable.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

textile exports business community textile sector KATI economic crisis yarn regulatory duty Raw material KATI chief Faraz ur Rehman yarn traders

Comments

1000 characters

KATI chief slams RD imposition on yarn, thread

KP asks Wapda to pay Rs21bn

Govt debt stocks hit historic high of Rs50.152trn

Afghan suppliers: Coal importers making ‘informal’ payments

Oil prices rise after price cap on Russian crude, OPEC+ meeting

Petrol, diesel and LNG at discounted rates: Russian ministers due next month

Revolving fund account for CPEC IPPs approved: ECC allows import of 0.583MTs of wheat

Payables/receivables: Govt offered to seek resolution of dispute thru ICA, KE CEO tells Senate panel

Auditors’ appointment: SECP decides to take risk-based approach

New estimates place flood losses at $46bn

Afghanistan arrests ‘foreign IS member’ for embassy attack

Read more stories