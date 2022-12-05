AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ANL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.15%)
AVN 75.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.48%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
EPCL 49.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.18%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-4.94%)
FFL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.16%)
FLYNG 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.24%)
FNEL 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.73%)
GGGL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.07%)
GGL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.59%)
KEL 2.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.34%)
MLCF 23.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.09%)
OGDC 71.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.2%)
PAEL 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.21%)
PRL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.8%)
TELE 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.04%)
TPL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
TREET 21.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.09%)
TRG 134.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.49%)
UNITY 16.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.64%)
WAVES 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.55%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -70.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 15,289 Decreased By -229.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 41,613 Decreased By -537.4 (-1.28%)
KSE30 15,360 Decreased By -228.1 (-1.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 falls 1.28% as uncertainty of IMF review persists

  • Weak macroeconomic cues keep investors on the sidelines
BR Web Desk Published December 5, 2022 Updated December 5, 2022 06:31pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) extended its fall from the previous session and the KSE-100 index declined 1.28% as uncertainty surrounding the ninth review of Pakistan’s economy by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) persisted on Monday.

Investors stayed on the sidelines owing to weak macroeconomic cues. By the end of the session, the KSE-100 Index closed with a loss of 537.43 points or 1.28% to settle at 41,612.67.

KSE-100 falls 0.57% owing to lack of positive triggers

Following a brief open in the positive zone, the KSE-100 index began its descent in the initial minutes. The slide accelerated in the second half of the session, elevating the losses.

Index-heavy automobile, banks, cement, chemical and oil sector stocks recorded losses and majority of scrips from these segments ended in the red.

Arif Habib Limited, in its report, said that a bloodbath session was recorded at the PSX.

“The market opened in the green, but lack of investor participation and redemptions caused the index to drop 632.29 points intra-day and close in the red,” the report said.

“Volumes in the mainboard dried up notably as a result of political noise in the country, and third-tier companies continued to lead the volume board.”

Capital Stake added that bears took charge of the PSX on the first trading session of the week.

In a report, it said that indices traded in red for most part of the day, while volumes fell from last close.

“Ambiguity surrounding ninth review of the IMF paired with foreign exchange reserves dropping to a record low caused investors to retreat,” the research house said.

On the economic front, domestic cement sales fell by 6.38% on a year-on-year basis while its exports contracted by 78.74% from same period last year.

Rupee sustained minor losses against the US dollar on Monday, as the currency recorded a depreciation of Re0.22 or 0.1% in the inter-bank market to close at 223.91.

Sectors driving the benchmark KSE-100 lower included cement (125.26 points), technology and communication (88.84 points) and banking (76.20 points).

Volume on the all-share index fell to 126.3 million from 143.2 million on Friday. The value of shares traded dipped to Rs3.2 billion from Rs5.1 billion recorded in the previous session.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 9.85 million shares, followed by Fauji Cement with 9.5 million shares and Hascol with 8 million shares

Shares of 329 companies were traded on Monday, of which 61 registered an increase, 250 recorded a fall, and 18 remained unchanged.

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE100 index KSE kse-100

Comments

1000 characters
ALTAF NOOR ALI Dec 05, 2022 06:14pm
The market moves on its own and we attribute the reasons afterwards, which are taken seriously by novices. There will be negative and positive factors on any given day. The Foder food of petty analysts is that if the market goes down, blame this or that; if the market goes up, attribute it to any positive factors. If you find it difficult to believe me, predict what will happen tomorrow. Let me know in advance how many points.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

KSE-100 falls 1.28% as uncertainty of IMF review persists

ECC approves wheat import of 450,000MT from Russia

Time to 'say no' to cartels, says PM, as energy bill touches $27bn

Rupee falls 0.1% against US dollar

UAE, Ukraine to start talks on bilateral trade deal

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output steady, Russian price cap imposed

Taliban acting defence minister holds talks with UAE president

Brave England seal memorable victory over Pakistan

Security forces kill five terrorists in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Cotton arrival falls 40% year-on-year

Read more stories