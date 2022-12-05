AGL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
ECP initiates proceeding to remove Imran Khan as PTI chairman

BR Web Desk Published 05 Dec, 2022 05:58pm
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday initiated proceedings to remove former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan as the party chief following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference, Aaj News reported.

The ECP disqualified Imran from his Mianwali seat in October in the Toshakhana reference against him.

“The respondent has intentionally and deliberately violated the provisions contained in sections 137,167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017, who has made a false Statement and incorrect declaration before the Commission in the statement of assets and liabilities filed by him for the year 2020-21. Hence, attracts disqualification under Article 63(1)(p) of the Constitution read with sections 137 and 173 of the Elections Act,2017,” –– the verdict read.

Initiating formal proceedings, the electoral watchdog sent a notice for the removal of Imran Khan as the chairman of PTI and summoned him on December 13.

PTI’s General Secretary Asad Umar also confirmed receiving ECP's notice, saying he would write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in this regard.

“I would write to the CEC to inquire about the reason for sending a notice to Imran Khan,” Asad said.

He said they would challenge the legitimacy of the notice, adding that the ECP had no authority to remove Imran Khan as party chairman.

