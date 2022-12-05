Sri Lankan shares extend gains on industrials, consumer boost

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday, lifted by industrials and consumer staples, extending gains after the benchmark index registered its best weekly climb in 3-1/2 months last week.

At the close of trade, the CSE All Share index was 0.84% higher at 8,843.75, advancing for the seventh consecutive session.

The index gained 10.16% in the past seven sessions.

Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings and investment vehicle Browns Investments were the biggest gainers in the CSE All Share index, climbing 6.8% and 6.9%, respectively.

Trading volume dropped to 111.3 million shares from 126.1 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.94 billion rupees ($8.10 million), from 4.01 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing stocks worth 886.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers who offloaded 2.93 billion rupees worth of shares, data showed.