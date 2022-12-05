AGL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.25%)
Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 223-224 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2022 11:19am
Pakistan’s rupee recorded gains against the US dollar, improving 0.21% in the opening hours of trading on Monday.

At around 10:25am, the rupee was being quoted at 223.49, an appreciation of Re0.46, during intra-day trading.

During the previous week, the rupee witnessed one of its most stable periods in recent times, appreciating 0.11% in the inter-bank market across the five sessions to settle at 223.95 against the US dollar.

However, worries over informal channels of currency trading gained traction as experts said rampant smuggling and prevalence of a black market was hitting Pakistan’s efforts to reduce volatility in the exchange rate.

At the same time, many believe higher rates offered in the ‘black’ or illegal markets were encouraging remittances to be sent through informal channels.

Fundamentally, the currency remained under pressure as a wider trade deficit – mainly on account of higher imports – was reported with remittances unlikely to compensate when data is revealed later this month.

Globally, the US dollar struggled to gain a foothold on Monday and was languishing at five-month lows as traders looked past stronger than anticipated US jobs data, while growing hopes of China reopening boosted risk sentiment.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers including the yen and euro, was down 0.18% at 104.28, its lowest since June 28. The index fell 1.4% last week.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, jumped 2% on Monday after OPEC+ nations held their output targets steady ahead of a European Union ban and a price cap kicking in on Russian crude.

At the same time, in a positive sign for fuel demand, more Chinese cities eased COVID-19 curbs over the weekend.

