AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PPP, MQM ignoring Karachi, says JI leader

Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2022 03:37am
Follow us

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has decried that the megacity Karachi was missing from the agenda of ongoing dialogue between the Pakistan People Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement.

Addressing a press conference here Saturday, he said that Karachiites would not tolerate the division of the resources of Karachi between the PPP and the MQM. Replacement of one ‘political and illegal’ administrator with another political and illegal administrator would not be tolerated, he said.

The PPP should not create obstacles for Karachiites in connection with electing their representatives in the local government as it claims itself of being a democratic party, he said.

Naeemur Rehman alleged that the PPP and the MQM had ruined Karachi in the past and both the parties are once again mulling to repeat the history for their vested interests. He recalled that the MQM was a part of the provincial government in 2013 when the then Sindh government had deprived the local bodies of their powers through the infamous local government act but the same MQM didn’t react just for the sake of its perks and privileges.

Talking about the PPP, he said alleged that it was a ‘fascist’ party of landlords. He said that PPP supremo Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had chanted the mantra of people for more than one hour while delivering his speech on the anniversary of the party but he doesn’t respond to the question that why the PPP government in Sindh is reluctant to devolve powers to the grassroots level of democracy.

Gone are the days when the MQM used to hijack elections on gunpoint, he said. He demanded of the PPP to shun the practice of ‘hiring’ other political parties for their own nefarious designs.

He highlighted the issues of DJ Science College and Islamia College, demanding the government to put its house in order and play with the educational future of Karachiites. Education and literacy represents Karachi and Karachiites, he said, adding that no one would be allowed to jeopardize the education sector for monetary gains.

JI leaders Osama Razi, Munim Zaffar, Raja Arif Sultan, Saleem Azhar, Zahid Askari and Sohaib Ahmed were also present.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP MQM Sindh Government Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

PPP, MQM ignoring Karachi, says JI leader

IK says will dissolve assemblies ‘very soon’

Provinces’ power sector schemes: Rs8.11bn approved by ECC

Effective Nov 2022: Agri consumers of Discos, KE have to pay Rs23.30/unit

PTI Sindh MPAs hand in their resignation

Dues against consumer billing collection: KE seeks MoF’s help for release of over Rs4.5bn collected by Pakistan Post

COAS urged to disassociate himself from Bajwa’s ‘controversial’ actions

Public limited companies: Conditions for launching REITs schemes laid down

Income tax arrears: Nov collection up Rs2.33bn to Rs8.98bn YoY

Centcom chief, COAS discuss security cooperation

Asset-backed securitization rules: SPVs allowed to offer debt securities

Read more stories