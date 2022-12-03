Bhandara hosts luncheon for members of minority communities

ISLAMABAD: Former member of the National Assembly Isphanyar Bhandara organised a lavish luncheon in honour of the minority community at his residence. A large number of people also participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Isphanyar Bhandara welcomed the participants and wished them all the best in the future.

He said that the role of the minority community in the construction and development of Pakistan is unforgettable. Since the creation of Pakistan, the minority community has played a role in the country’s development alongside its fellow citizens and, in the future, will continue to play a role in the country’s development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022