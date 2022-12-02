AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
AVN 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-3.07%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 4.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.91%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.55%)
EPCL 50.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.18%)
FCCL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FLYNG 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
FNEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-8.19%)
HUMNL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
MLCF 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.39%)
OGDC 71.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.76%)
PAEL 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
PIBTL 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.58%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TPL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
TPLP 18.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.95%)
TREET 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.82%)
TRG 133.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-5.24%)
UNITY 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.88%)
WAVES 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -45.8 (-1.08%)
BR30 15,399 Decreased By -333.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 42,070 Decreased By -323.2 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,535 Decreased By -129.4 (-0.83%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England’s Maguire back in fashion after troubled spell

AFP Published 02 Dec, 2022 11:20am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

DOHA: England defender Harry Maguire is finally silencing his critics as the much-maligned Manchester United defender enjoys a welcome renaissance at the World Cup.

Gareth Southgate’s side head into Sunday’s last 16 showdown against Senegal with Maguire reestablished as a vital piece of their defence.

That scenario seemed improbable when Maguire arrived in Qatar with his reputation at a low ebb after a wretched run of form for both United and England.

The 29-year-old has started just five games in all competitions for United this season, with his handful of appearances often marred by more mistakes and miscues.

Maguire’s England displays were hardly any more convincing this year and there were calls for Southgate to leave him out of the World Cup squad.

But Maguire has always been one of Southgate’s most trusted players and the England manager’s decision to keep faith with his centre-back paid dividends as they finished top of Group B.

Maguire was in commanding form as England kept clean sheets in a 3-0 victory against Wales and a goalless draw with the United States, while he also provided a threat with his aerial prowess in the 6-2 win against Iran.

Former United and England defender Gary Neville was always confident Maguire would rediscover his best form at the World Cup because he seems most comfortable wearing the Three Lions shirt.

Japan stun Spain but both reach World Cup last 16

“I don’t think I can think of a player playing better for their country than their club in my career. Harry Maguire plays better for his country than his club,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“He feels better, feels at home, they’ve got a good group and a manager who believes in them and has selected them regularly.”

As well as a barrage of abuse from frustrated United fans, Maguire even found himself out of favour with England supporters during his troubled spell.

He was booed ahead of a friendly against the Ivory Coast in March and again prior to the Nations League meeting with Germany in September.

‘Awful time’

That was an especially painful blow for a passionate England fan who once travelled to support his country at Euro 2016.

Maguire has also had the distraction of an appeal against a guilty verdict in a Greek court which will be heard on June 7 next year.

He was given a suspended jail sentence of 21 months and 10 days in 2020 after he was arrested following an alleged altercation in Mykonos.

In accordance with Greek law, the appeal nullified Maguire’s conviction.

Yet, while the pressure of playing for United has sometimes seemed to weigh heavily on Maguire, for England he has largely been a reliable presence.

At Euro 2020, England kept five successive clean sheets with Maguire at the heart of the defence.

Maguire was voted into the team of the tournament for his imposing displays during England’s run to the final, where they suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat against Italy.

Neville is hopeful Maguire’s return to form in Doha can help him get back in favour with United manager Erik ten Hag when the Premier League resumes on December 26.

“Harry is a good player and a good centre-back who has been brilliant at the last two tournaments. He’s just had an awful time at United in the last 12 months,” Neville said.

“United is a very unforgiving place, I know that from being there for 20 years. If something isn’t right, that place can eat you alive, and Harry is just getting that at the moment. But I think he will come through it at United.”

For now, Maguire’s only focus is on writing an even more uplifting chapter in his redemption story as England aim to win the World Cup for the first time since 1966.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Harry Maguire

Comments

1000 characters

England’s Maguire back in fashion after troubled spell

Intra-day update: rupee maintains positive momentum against US dollar

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

US brands South Asian Al-Qaeda, TTP militants as global terrorists

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories