West Indies all out for 283, trail Australia by 315 runs in 1st Test

PERTH: Pat Cummins claimed his 200th Test wicket as the West Indies were bowled out for 283 in the opening clash against Australia Friday, with the hosts leading by 315 runs.

The visitors resumed day three in Perth at 74-0 chasing Australia’s 598-4 declared and made it to lunch for the loss of just Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 51.

But Cummins removed fellow skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 64 soon after the break – his 200th Test wicket – and the momentum swung back in Australia’s favour.

Australia declare at 598-4 in first Test against West Indies

Three wickets fell in the second session before Mitchell Starc took the new ball and proved almost unplayable, removing Kyle Mayers and Joshua Da Silva in the space of four deliveries.

Cameron Green was thrown into the cauldron for his second spell and on his first delivery accounted for stubborn concussion substitute Shamarh Brooks, with the tailenders then quickly cleaned up.

Cummins took 3-34 and Starc 3-51.