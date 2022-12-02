Excise tax waived for vehicles imported for charity purposes: minister

KARACHI: The Sindh government waived off excise tax for vehicles imported for charity purposes, Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla told the Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

The minister said the Sindh government followed the federal government, which also relaxed taxes for vehicles imported for charity purposes.

He made it clear that only the federal government can provide a tax relief on imported vehicles for charity organisations. Alamgir Welfare Trust, Edhi Foundation, SIUT, Chippa Organization and such other charity organisations are given a tax relief in this regard, the minister said.

An adjustment motion by PPP legislator, Shamim Mumtaz on growing unemployment in Sindh could not be discussed because the mover was absent from the house proceedings.

The house also dismissed private bills tabled by the opposition including “The Sindh Commuters Bill 2019” by Firdous Shamim Naqvi and “The Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020” by Rabia Azfar Nizami.

Speaker Sindh Assembly, Aga Siraj Durrani announced MQM legislator, Rana Ansar as the parliamentary leader of her party, who becomes the first-ever female member to lead a party in the house.

