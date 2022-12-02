AGL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
ANL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
AVN 78.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.72%)
BOP 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.32%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 81.57 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 50.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.04%)
FFL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FNEL 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
GGGL 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
GGL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.88%)
LOTCHEM 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.49%)
MLCF 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.23%)
OGDC 72.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.75%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TPL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TPLP 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.36%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 140.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.35%)
UNITY 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
WAVES 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 7.1 (0.17%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -28.8 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,394 Increased By 44.9 (0.11%)
KSE30 15,664 Increased By 31.9 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Excise tax waived for vehicles imported for charity purposes: minister

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2022 07:21am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Sindh government waived off excise tax for vehicles imported for charity purposes, Sindh Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla told the Sindh Assembly on Thursday.

The minister said the Sindh government followed the federal government, which also relaxed taxes for vehicles imported for charity purposes.

He made it clear that only the federal government can provide a tax relief on imported vehicles for charity organisations. Alamgir Welfare Trust, Edhi Foundation, SIUT, Chippa Organization and such other charity organisations are given a tax relief in this regard, the minister said.

An adjustment motion by PPP legislator, Shamim Mumtaz on growing unemployment in Sindh could not be discussed because the mover was absent from the house proceedings.

The house also dismissed private bills tabled by the opposition including “The Sindh Commuters Bill 2019” by Firdous Shamim Naqvi and “The Domestic Violence Prevention and Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2020” by Rabia Azfar Nizami.

Speaker Sindh Assembly, Aga Siraj Durrani announced MQM legislator, Rana Ansar as the parliamentary leader of her party, who becomes the first-ever female member to lead a party in the house.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Government Mukesh Kumar Chawla imported vehicles charity excise tax

Comments

1000 characters

Excise tax waived for vehicles imported for charity purposes: minister

Disasters cost $268bn in 2022: Swiss Re

PM for implementation of agreement reached at COP27

Flood relief activities: ‘Pakistan has received $738.53m foreign aid so far’

Jul-Nov trade deficit shrinks 30.14pc to $14.406bn YoY

Deemed income on capital assets: Taxpayers required to file new form separately

Global factory activity shrank last month

LPG price up by Rs11.7/kg for Dec

PRL barred from shutting down this month

No curbs on oil, LNG and POL products’ LCs: SBP

HSD, SKO & LDO: PL increased to generate Rs36.199bn

Read more stories