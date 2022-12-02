ASA Microfinance Bank partners with Systems Ltd & NdcTech

KARACHI: The ASA Microfinance Bank (Pakistan) Ltd has entered into a partnership with Systems Limited & NdcTech to implement the Temenos next-generation Core Banking system.

NdcTech, a longstanding premier partner of Temenos and a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Limited, will deliver end-to-end core banking implementation and support services to ASA MFB.

With this partnership, the ASA MFB will further its mission to promote financial inclusion within the economy by providing value added services to the unbanked strata, particularly female-owned enterprises. Temenos’ micro services packaged and functionally rich solution, which is tailored for the needs of inclusive banking, along with NdcTech’s expertise on Temenos products and in-depth knowledge of updated methodologies and tools, will enable the Bank to achieve its vision of increasing customer satisfaction with innovative and value-added services and leverage on operational cost efficiencies.

The Systems Limited will also provide implementation and support services for the Infrastructure and Platform deployment on Temenos Core. To support this scalable architecture, the Core banking system will be deployed on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, making the infrastructure components highly resilient.

The agreement has been signed by Asif Peer, Group CEO Systems Ltd and Saeed Uddin Khan, CEO, ASA MFB (Pakistan) Ltd. It was also attended by senior officials of both institutions including Rob Keijsers, Group CIO, ASA International and Ammara Masood, CEO, NdcTech.

