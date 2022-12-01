AGL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
ANL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.87%)
AVN 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.33%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
EFERT 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.26%)
EPCL 50.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
FFL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.51%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
GGGL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.91%)
GGL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.39%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.64%)
MLCF 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
OGDC 72.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.19%)
PAEL 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
PRL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.39%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.55%)
TELE 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.2%)
TPL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
TPLP 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.83%)
TREET 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
TRG 142.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
UNITY 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
WAVES 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 4,248 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.24%)
BR30 15,761 Decreased By -79.9 (-0.5%)
KSE100 42,349 Decreased By -25 (-0.06%)
KSE30 15,632 Decreased By -33.3 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All internet services restored: PTA

Recorder Report Published 01 Dec, 2022 05:47am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday said that all internet services were restored hours after disruption was reported across the country.

“Faults in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 have been repaired at 2 AM PST. Internet services are operational as per normal routine,” said the PTA in a tweet.

SEAMEWE-5, also known as South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 5, is a submarine communications cable system that carries telecom links between Singapore and France.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) said the cut in International Submarine Cable AAE-1 has been repaired and PTCL services have been fully restored across the country.

On Tuesday, a cable cut in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 in Egypt partially impacted the internet services in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTA ptcl internet services international submarine cable internet services in Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

All internet services restored: PTA

Ban on GMO soyabean: govt, importers take divergent positions

Finance Bill 2023: SEZs: FBR to withdraw turnover tax exemption

Country has ‘sufficient’ wheat, cabinet told

Rates of kerosene oil, light diesel dip

FCA for Oct 2022: Nepra to allow KE negative adjustment of Rs2.15/unit

Encashment of SBLC: Resolve Hubco-CPHGC dispute, PM asks authorities concerned

Delay in import of spare parts: Haveli Bahadur Shah power plant faces closure

Media campaigns: ECC approves Rs2bn TSG against Rs5bn demand

Four killed as suicide bomber attacks police guarding polio vaccination team

East Timor opens new port in largest ever foreign investment

Read more stories