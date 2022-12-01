All internet services restored: PTA

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday said that all internet services were restored hours after disruption was reported across the country.

“Faults in the terrestrial segment of SEAMEWE-5 have been repaired at 2 AM PST. Internet services are operational as per normal routine,” said the PTA in a tweet.

SEAMEWE-5, also known as South East Asia–Middle East–Western Europe 5, is a submarine communications cable system that carries telecom links between Singapore and France.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) said the cut in International Submarine Cable AAE-1 has been repaired and PTCL services have been fully restored across the country.

On Tuesday, a cable cut in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 in Egypt partially impacted the internet services in Pakistan.

