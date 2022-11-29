AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan’s November CPI expected to decline marginally: finance ministry

  • In its monthly outlook, ministry says inflationary pressure was expected to ease marginally month-on-month due to smooth domestic supplies, unchanged energy prices in November and a stable exchange rate
Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2022 09:41pm
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s November CPI is expected to decline marginally and may remain in the range of 23%-25%, the country’s finance ministry said in its monthly outlook on Tuesday.

The South Asian country’s expenditure grew 26% in the first quarter of the financial year, the ministry said, adding that its fiscal deficit reached 1% of GDP in the same period.

CPI-based inflation jumps in October, clocks in at 26.6%

The outlook said inflationary pressure was expected to ease marginally month-on-month due to smooth domestic supplies, unchanged energy prices in November and a stable exchange rate.

It said the current account deficit declined to $2.8 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, against $5.3 billion in the same period last year.

Ishaq Dar says Pakistani delegation to leave for Russia for potential oil deal

The South Asian nation faces a huge economic challenge in the face of devastating floods, which are estimated to have caused more than $30 billion in losses.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) wants Pakistan to cut expenditure as it conducts the ninth review of a $7 billion bailout programme.

Pakistan and the IMF both have said this week that they have started online talks on the review.

The IMF in August approved the seventh and eights reviews of the bailout programme - agreed in 2019 - to allow the release of more than $1.1 billion.

Pakistan does not face any risk of default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

The ninth review has been pending since September.

The lender has said the finalisation of a floods recovery plan was essential to support discussions and continued financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.

Pakistan secured a $6 billion bailout in 2019, which was topped up with another $1 billion earlier this year.

Pakistan inflation Ishaq Dar CPI Finance minister Ishaq Dar

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan’s November CPI expected to decline marginally: finance ministry

Pakistan receives $500mn from AIIB: finance ministry

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over baton of command to Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains stable at 223.95 against US dollar

ECP spokesperson sacked over statement regarding dissolution of assemblies

Hina Rabbani Khar meets interim Afghan government leadership on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing of China’s COVID controls

KSE-100 stages turnaround, rises 0.72%

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

EPCL enters into interim agreement with SSGC for gas supply

Read more stories