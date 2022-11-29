'I did not feel comfortable': Iqra Aziz reflects on decision to withdraw from project with Feroze Khan

Actor Iqra Aziz on Sunday explained her move to withdraw from an upcoming project with co-star Feroze Khan during a show, saying the "decision felt right for her".

In October, ex-wife Aliza Sultan accused Feroze of domestic abuse, after which Aziz decided against working in 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'. The project stars Feroze along with Imran Ashraf Awan.

Last month, photos of Sultan with bruises began circulating on social media along with her emergency room and MLO reports. Khan denied the allegations, and called them “baseless, malicious and untruthful”. However, he has received severe backlash on social media with his nomination and subsequent win at the Lux Style Awards also coming under the scanner.

'In solidarity with victims of abuse': designer Maheen Khan says will return her Lux Style Awards

Appearing on 'The Talk Talk Show' aired on Sunday night, Aziz was asked to comment on her Instagram post where she said she "supported Alizeh Sultan", even as the allegations were denied by Khan.

She went on to explain how this was a "personal decision for her" and that she "did what she felt was right for herself".

"I took a decision, and I wasn't comfortable working with him, so I said no [to the project]."

She further stated how she did not need to wait for evidence or proof to surface as "there was a span of time we worked together and I wasn't comfortable, so I said no to it”.

"We live in an era where everyone, regardless of their gender or occupation, has the right to make decisions about their career and what they feel comfortable working with."

When asked whether a verdict about the case will change her mind, Aziz said: "We will have to wait for that time and see."

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she talked about drama serial 'Mannat Murad' among others.

On working with her husband, Yassir Hussain, she said her husband holds a different discipline since he is a theatre actor and a very good director.

She cited how working with him on the set of 'Ek Thi Laila' was challenging as Hussain is “extremely straightforward with his work”.

Citing the importance of balancing both motherhood and a career, she went on to laud fellow actress Ayeza Khan who is a mother of two, along with being one of the top actresses in the industry.

On why she is content with pursuing a career in television dramas instead of work in movies, she said she was in wait for a script that had "holistic entertainment and critical value".