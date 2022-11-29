AGL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
ANL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.83%)
EPCL 50.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.62%)
FCCL 13.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
FFL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
FNEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
GGGL 8.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 15.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
KEL 2.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
MLCF 25.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
OGDC 72.63 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.67%)
PAEL 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
PIBTL 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.4%)
PRL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
TPL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
TPLP 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TREET 21.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
TRG 144.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.2%)
UNITY 17.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.66%)
WAVES 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,258 Increased By 27.9 (0.66%)
BR30 15,841 Increased By 19.2 (0.12%)
KSE100 42,374 Increased By 302.3 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,665 Increased By 161 (1.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'I did not feel comfortable': Iqra Aziz reflects on decision to withdraw from project with Feroze Khan

BR Life & Style Published November 29, 2022 Updated November 29, 2022 07:47pm
Follow us

Actor Iqra Aziz on Sunday explained her move to withdraw from an upcoming project with co-star Feroze Khan during a show, saying the "decision felt right for her".

In October, ex-wife Aliza Sultan accused Feroze of domestic abuse, after which Aziz decided against working in 'Sanwal Yaar Piya'. The project stars Feroze along with Imran Ashraf Awan.

Last month, photos of Sultan with bruises began circulating on social media along with her emergency room and MLO reports. Khan denied the allegations, and called them “baseless, malicious and untruthful”. However, he has received severe backlash on social media with his nomination and subsequent win at the Lux Style Awards also coming under the scanner.

'In solidarity with victims of abuse': designer Maheen Khan says will return her Lux Style Awards

Appearing on 'The Talk Talk Show' aired on Sunday night, Aziz was asked to comment on her Instagram post where she said she "supported Alizeh Sultan", even as the allegations were denied by Khan.

She went on to explain how this was a "personal decision for her" and that she "did what she felt was right for herself".

"I took a decision, and I wasn't comfortable working with him, so I said no [to the project]."

She further stated how she did not need to wait for evidence or proof to surface as "there was a span of time we worked together and I wasn't comfortable, so I said no to it”.

"We live in an era where everyone, regardless of their gender or occupation, has the right to make decisions about their career and what they feel comfortable working with."

When asked whether a verdict about the case will change her mind, Aziz said: "We will have to wait for that time and see."

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she talked about drama serial 'Mannat Murad' among others.

On working with her husband, Yassir Hussain, she said her husband holds a different discipline since he is a theatre actor and a very good director.

She cited how working with him on the set of 'Ek Thi Laila' was challenging as Hussain is “extremely straightforward with his work”.

Citing the importance of balancing both motherhood and a career, she went on to laud fellow actress Ayeza Khan who is a mother of two, along with being one of the top actresses in the industry.

On why she is content with pursuing a career in television dramas instead of work in movies, she said she was in wait for a script that had "holistic entertainment and critical value".

Feroze Khan Ayeza Khan Iqra Aziz

Comments

1000 characters

'I did not feel comfortable': Iqra Aziz reflects on decision to withdraw from project with Feroze Khan

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over baton of command to Gen Asim Munir

Rupee remains stable at 223.95 against US dollar

Hina Rabbani Khar meets interim Afghan government leadership on one-day Kabul trip

Oil jumps on hopes for easing of China’s COVID controls

KSE-100 stages turnaround, rises 0.72%

Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s remand for 4 days

EPCL enters into interim agreement with SSGC for gas supply

Qatar agrees long-term gas supply deal with Germany: energy minister

PM Shehbaz congratulates General Asim Munir on assuming office of COAS

Naseem Shah still eager to learn from legend Anderson

Read more stories