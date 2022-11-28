AGL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-5.1%)
ANL 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.15%)
AVN 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-3.76%)
BOP 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.09%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
EFERT 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
EPCL 51.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-3.76%)
FCCL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.63%)
FFL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.98%)
FLYNG 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.22%)
FNEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.6%)
GGGL 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.61%)
GGL 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.85%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
KEL 2.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-6.81%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2%)
MLCF 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-8.6%)
OGDC 72.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.39%)
PAEL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-4.76%)
PIBTL 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.82%)
PRL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.32%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.38%)
TPL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.19%)
TPLP 19.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.98%)
TREET 21.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-5.43%)
TRG 144.54 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.91%)
UNITY 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.43%)
WAVES 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.56%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-6.85%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -100.1 (-2.31%)
BR30 15,822 Decreased By -474.4 (-2.91%)
KSE100 42,071 Decreased By -832.3 (-1.94%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -300.7 (-1.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Winners of the 21st Lux Style Awards

BR Life & Style Published November 28, 2022 Updated November 28, 2022 08:47pm
Follow us

The 21st iteration of the Lux Style Awards (LSA) were held in Lahore on Friday night, honouring artists in fashion, film, television, and music.

Hosted by actor Fahad Mustafa and social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, the awards were attended by Lollywood glitterati including Humaima Malick, Urwa Hocane, Shehzad Roy among others.

Singer Asim Azhar serenaded the audience with a live performance of his hit track 'Habibi' while Ali Zafar, on receiving the Viewer's Choice award for Singer of the Year, reminisced about his very first Lux Style Award 19 years ago.

The night also paid tribute to legends such as veteran star Anjuman, journalist and media producer Fifi Haroon, late pop icon Nazia Hassan, and late actor and comedian Ismail Tara.

The end of the show saw the presentation of the Viewers' Choice Award for Best Actor Male and Female which has been mired in controversy regarding actor Feroze Khan's nomination.

'In solidarity with victims of abuse': designer Maheen Khan says will return her Lux Style Awards

The winners of the 21st Lux Style Awards are listed below:

  • Fashion Forward Brand of the Year

  • Hussain Rehar

  • Fashion Hair & Makeup Artist of the Year

  • Sunil Nawab

  • Model of the Year (Male/Female)

  • Nimra Jacob

  • Fashion Photographer/Videographer of the Year

  • Ashna Khan

  • Fashion Stylist of the Year

  • Yasser Dar

  • Style Icon of the Year

  • Fouzia Aman

  • Film of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

  • 'Khel Khel Mein' by Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi

  • Best Actor Film (Female) – Viewers’ Choice

  • Sajal Ali for 'Khel Khel Mein'

  • Best Actor Film (Male) – Viewers’ Choice

  • Bilal Abbas Khan for 'Khel Khel Mein'

  • Film Playback Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

  • Nayi Soch for 'Khel Khel Mein'

  • Music Producer of the Year – Critics’ Choice

  • Abdullah Siddiqui

  • Music Youth Icon of the Year – Critics’ Choice

  • Khawaja Danish Saleem

  • Singer of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

  • Ali Zafar – 'Paharon Ki Qasam'

  • Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

  • 'Afsanay' by Young Stunners

  • Best Live Performance of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

  • Natasha Baig – 'Lahooti Melo'

  • Best TV Play – Viewers’ Choice

  • 'Chupke Chupke'

  • Best TV Actor (Male) – Critics’ Choice

  • Ahmed Ali Akbar for 'Parizaad'

  • Best TV Actor (Female) – Critics’ Choice

  • Hadiqa Kiani for 'Raqeeb Se'

  • Best TV Actor (Male) – Viewers’ Choice

  • Feroze Khan for 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat'

  • Best TV Actor (Female) – Viewers’ Choice

  • Ayeza Khan for 'Chupke Chupke'

  • Best TV Director – Critics’ Choice

  • Kashif Nisar for 'Raqeeb Se'

  • Best TV Playwright – Critics’ Choice

  • Hashim Nadeem for 'Parizaad'

  • Best Ensemble Play – Critics’ Choice

  • 'Chupke Chupke'

  • Best TV Long Serial – Viewers’ Choice

  • 'Rang Mahal'

  • Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers’ Choice

  • 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' – Composed by Naveed Nashad, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher

  • Best Emerging Talent – Critics’ Choice

  • Hadiqa Kiani – 'Raqeeb Se'

Lux Style Awards

Comments

1000 characters

Winners of the 21st Lux Style Awards

KSE-100 plummets 2% as market reacts to 'surprise' rate hike

TTP ends ceasefire with govt, orders ‘attacks’ in country

Fawad says PTI leadership has ratified Imran's decision to dissolve KP, Punjab assemblies

Pakistan's delegation leaves for Russia to hold discussions on oil, gas

Rupee largely stable, settles at 223.95 against US dollar

Oil falls to near year’s lows on China demand worries

Pak Army’s ‘political quarantine’ will augur well for Pakistan: Gen Bajwa

Hina Rabbani Khar to visit Afghanistan on Tuesday: FO

By-elections will be held in Punjab, KP in case of mass resignations: ECP

Sufficient stocks of sugar available in Pakistan, Finance Division told

Read more stories