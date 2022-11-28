The 21st iteration of the Lux Style Awards (LSA) were held in Lahore on Friday night, honouring artists in fashion, film, television, and music.

Hosted by actor Fahad Mustafa and social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen, the awards were attended by Lollywood glitterati including Humaima Malick, Urwa Hocane, Shehzad Roy among others.

Singer Asim Azhar serenaded the audience with a live performance of his hit track 'Habibi' while Ali Zafar, on receiving the Viewer's Choice award for Singer of the Year, reminisced about his very first Lux Style Award 19 years ago.

The night also paid tribute to legends such as veteran star Anjuman, journalist and media producer Fifi Haroon, late pop icon Nazia Hassan, and late actor and comedian Ismail Tara.

The end of the show saw the presentation of the Viewers' Choice Award for Best Actor Male and Female which has been mired in controversy regarding actor Feroze Khan's nomination.

'In solidarity with victims of abuse': designer Maheen Khan says will return her Lux Style Awards

The winners of the 21st Lux Style Awards are listed below:

Fashion Forward Brand of the Year

Hussain Rehar

Fashion Hair & Makeup Artist of the Year

Sunil Nawab

Model of the Year (Male/Female)

Nimra Jacob

Fashion Photographer/Videographer of the Year

Ashna Khan

Fashion Stylist of the Year

Yasser Dar

Style Icon of the Year

Fouzia Aman

Film of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

'Khel Khel Mein' by Fizza Ali Meerza and Nabeel Qureshi

Best Actor Film (Female) – Viewers’ Choice

Sajal Ali for 'Khel Khel Mein'

Best Actor Film (Male) – Viewers’ Choice

Bilal Abbas Khan for 'Khel Khel Mein'

Film Playback Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Nayi Soch for 'Khel Khel Mein'

Music Producer of the Year – Critics’ Choice

Abdullah Siddiqui

Music Youth Icon of the Year – Critics’ Choice

Khawaja Danish Saleem

Singer of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Ali Zafar – 'Paharon Ki Qasam'

Song of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

'Afsanay' by Young Stunners

Best Live Performance of the Year – Viewers’ Choice

Natasha Baig – 'Lahooti Melo'

Best TV Play – Viewers’ Choice

'Chupke Chupke'

Best TV Actor (Male) – Critics’ Choice

Ahmed Ali Akbar for 'Parizaad'

Best TV Actor (Female) – Critics’ Choice

Hadiqa Kiani for 'Raqeeb Se'

Best TV Actor (Male) – Viewers’ Choice

Feroze Khan for 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat'

Best TV Actor (Female) – Viewers’ Choice

Ayeza Khan for 'Chupke Chupke'

Best TV Director – Critics’ Choice

Kashif Nisar for 'Raqeeb Se'

Best TV Playwright – Critics’ Choice

Hashim Nadeem for 'Parizaad'

Best Ensemble Play – Critics’ Choice

'Chupke Chupke'

Best TV Long Serial – Viewers’ Choice

'Rang Mahal'

Best Original Soundtrack – Viewers’ Choice

'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' – Composed by Naveed Nashad, sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Nish Asher