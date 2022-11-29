Nepra decides to grant QASPPL micro-grid licences

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Monday decided to grant micro-grid licences to Quaid-e-Azam Solar (Private) Limited (QASPPL) aimed to satisfy the queries raised by Registrar Nepra and Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco).

Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi, Member Sindh, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Maqsood Anwar Khan officiated the public hearing. Chairman Nepra congratulated the company for filing application for licence of micro-grid in the country.

QASPPL submitted two applications on October 17, 2022 for total 11 (six locations and five locations) micro-grid licences for cumulative capacity of 700 kilowatts and 600-KV. The locations were in districts Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan and Muzaffargarh.

The micro-grid is like micro hydro projects for which no regulations are available as the idea is to provide off-grid electricity to the people. This is the first time when projects are being established where power utility companies do not have a network due to which thousands of people are without power despite the fact that the provision of electricity is a fundamental right of each citizen.

Chairman Nepra said that 26 per cent or 55 million Pakistanis are without electricity, adding that the regulator wants the WASPPL to approach those people and supply them off-grid electricity.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Badarul Munir briefed the Authority that the company established 100-MW solar power plant at Bahawalpur and now the company’s Board has decided to go for off-grid solution for the people in South Punjab who are without power.

In 2018, the company had approached Discos for the list of villages/ localities which are still un-electrified.

Mepco gave data of 96000 households residing in 6000 villages. Some of the villages are 100 years old but are still without electricity.

