AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Ltd shares Rs1.5bn dividend with Punjab govt

Recorder Report 24 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: The Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Limited (QASPL) has approved Rs1.5 billion dividend for the Punjab government in order to assist and tackle the ongoing economic crunch and further the government’s vision to provide relief to the general public.

The Board of Directors of QASPL took the decision in its 78th board meeting that was chaired by Chairman Zaheer Ahmed Ghangro and attended by Secretary Energy Department Ajmal Bhatti and Chief Executive Officer QASPL Muhammad Badar-ul-Munir, Prof Dr Sohail Qureshi and Kh Khawar Rashid.

The Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power (Pvt) Limited of the Punjab Energy Department was incorporated on 16th September 2013. It had earlier paid dividends to the Punjab government worth Rs2.7 billion out of its profits.

The QASPL has set up a 100MW solar power plant at Laal Suhanra, Bahawalpur, and injected over 1,100 GWh (1.2 billion units) into the national grid earning sales revenue of Rs23.844 billion. Several operational efficiencies together with economical deployment of resources have allowed QASPL to record net profits of Rs11.797 billion to date.

Following the recent announcement of dividends, the QASPL has not only repaid 100% of the equity investment received from the Punjab government but also a surplus amount of Rs390.215 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab government Quaid e Azam Solar Power Limited Board of Directors of QASPL dividend shares

Comments

1000 characters

Quaid-e-Azam Solar Power Ltd shares Rs1.5bn dividend with Punjab govt

Energy conservation drive: Power Div asked to seek comments of Finance Div

‘Falling forex reserves, growing political instability detrimental to economy’

GST payments in installments: FBR empowered to facilitate federal, provincial govts

Edible oil, paper, other goods: WHT on imports made ‘minimum tax’

Hamza to act as ‘trustee’ CM till tomorrow: SC

Country’s financing needs fully met for this year: SBP

Imran steps up criticism of ‘Zardari-Sharif Mafia’

‘US embassy is tracking journalists and PTI leader’, claims Mazari

Alvi for a govt in accordance with people’s aspirations

PM congratulates Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Read more stories