Pakistan

Passengers advised not to carry areca nuts to Turkiye

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2022 07:13am
KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has advised passengers not to carry Areca Nuts (Chhaliya) to Turkiye owing to the serious risks involved.

In a notification issued by the PCAA, the instruction has been under the notification of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad, which conveyed that carrying Areca Nuts (Chhaliya) is not banned in Pakistan but falls under the narcotics/ drugs category in Turkiye.

Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the PCAA to disseminate the information and advised the passengers travelling to Turkey not to carry Areca Nuts (Chhaliya) owing to the serious risks involved.

Pakistan passengers PCAA Turkiye Areca Nuts

