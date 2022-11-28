AGL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.14%)
Nov 28, 2022
Pakistan

Rashid eyes fresh polls in April if PTI quits assemblies

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) chairman and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday ...
INP Published 28 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chairman and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday predicted the fresh elections would be held in April next year if the PTI quits all provincial assemblies.

Taking to Twitter, he said after quitting assemblies as many 567 seats would get vacant and the elections would be held in April 2023.

“I already advised to dissolve assemblies and go for elections. We are ready for negotiating data for new elections instead of clash.”

Rashid said the Punjab Police were helpless in setting stage at Faizabad, adding the sea of people at the [PTI]’s long march was referendum for the elections.

Regarding Swati’s arrest, he said the arrest was a conspiracy hatched by the coalition government that was afraid of elections.

elections PTI Sheikh Rashid Pakistan Awami Tehreek PTI long march provincial assemblies fresh polls

