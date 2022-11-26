'We stand by our promise': Moonis Elahi says will dissolve Punjab assembly on Imran's call

Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, who is also the son of Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi, confirmed on Saturday that his party stands by the promise it made with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, adding that "it will be done when Imran Khan wants it to happen."

In a Twitter post, Moonis said: "We stand by our promise."

Moonis statement comes after Imran Khan said that it was better to quit assemblies than "be a part of a corrupt system".

"We will not be part of this system. We have decided to quit all the assemblies and get out of this corrupt system," said Imran.

"My party has not come to Rawalpindi for elections or politics. It is the need of the country to have fresh elections."

Earlier, the PTI chief said that this is a defining moment for Pakistan as he began his much-anticipated speech.

"It will take three months for my foot to heal, but I am here for the sake of Pakistan.

"There is still a threat to my life and travelling to Rawalpindi with an injury was not easy," the former PM said. "I saw death very closely."

He admitted that he failed to bring the powerful under the law during his rule.

Imran's address to thousands of supporters was his first public appearance since being shot earlier this month in an assassination attempt he blamed on the current premier, and two other officials. His accusations have been denied.

The shooting was the latest twist in months of political turmoil that began in April when Imran was ousted by a vote of no confidence in parliament.

Saturday's rally was also the climax of a so-called 'long march' by PTI to press the government to call a snap election before parliament's term expires in October next year.

"My life is in danger, and despite being injured I am going to Rawalpindi for the nation," PTI quoted Khan as saying in a morning tweet.

"My nation will come to Rawalpindi for me."

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi held a telephone contact with Imran Khan in which matters pertaining to political affairs especially the current situation came under discussion.