Nov 27, 2022
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2022 05:58am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (November 26, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 25-11-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        16,500        235        16,735        16,935       -200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           17,683        252        17,935        18,149       -214/-
===========================================================================

Cotton cotton crop Cotton spot KCA spot rates

