Nov 25, 2022
UK clamps down on Chinese surveillance cameras

AFP Published 25 Nov, 2022 06:34am
LONDON: UK government departments were ordered Thursday to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance cameras at “sensitive sites”.

The move comes with the government moving more forcefully against China and its companies on security grounds. Last week it ordered a Chinese-owned firm to divest most of Newport Wafer Fab, Britain’s biggest semiconductor maker.

According to the campaign group Big Brother Watch, most public organisations in Britain use CCTV cameras made either by Hikvision or Dahua.

In July, a group of 67 MPs and lords urged London to ban the sale and use of surveillance equipment made by the two companies, whose products have allegedly been complicit in rights abuses against the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang.

The government’s new order stopped short of an outright ban on the companies.

But it discouraged the use in Britain of “visual surveillance systems” made by firms required by Chinese law to share intelligence with Beijing’s security services.

No such cameras should be connected to “core networks” at government departments, and ministries should consider replacing them rather than waiting for scheduled upgrades, it said.

