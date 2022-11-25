AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OGDCL selects 65 employees for Hajj, Umrah

Press Release Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) held balloting to select employees for Hajj and Umrah for the year 2022-23.

Managing Director/CEO OGDCL, Mr Khalid Siraj Subhani announced names of the lucky employees who will perform their religious obligations under the company-sponsored Hajj and Umrah Scheme.

Executive Director HR/Admin Shahzad Safdar, Executive Director Exploration Farukh Saghir, Executive Director Petro Serve Amir Saleem, Executive Director Services Zia Saluddin, Company Secretary and General Manager Legal Services Ahmed Hayyat Lak along with other senior management of the company were present during the balloting process. The balloting was held at the OGDCL Head Office in Islamabad.

Names of OGDCL employees from across Pakistan were included in the balloting for finalizing 55 employees to perform Hajj and 10 to perform Umrah during 2022-23.

Managing Director/CEO Khalid Siraj Subhani while congratulating the lucky employees said, I pray that the blessings of Hajj and Umran will open the gates of God’s mercy for them.

As part of the organization’s commitment to provide incentives and support to its employees, every year, OGDCL sponsors Hajj to its 55 employees and Umrah to its 10 employees. Employees from across the country participate in the balloting process every year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGDCL Hajj and Umrah Mr Khalid Siraj Subhani

Comments

1000 characters

OGDCL selects 65 employees for Hajj, Umrah

PM picks Munir as COAS, much to IK’s chagrin

Newly-appointed military officials call on president

Flood-hit areas: Govt giving subsidy on tube wells

Flood-hit farmers, traders: PMIC sets up Rs25m ‘business revival fund’

Urea import: ECC tells TCP to explore options

Forex reserves fall by $134m

Reko Diq project for development of Balochistan: SC

SC summons Vawda in disqualification case today

PM to interact with Turkish businesspeople: FO

Taxation of rental income from properties held in UAE: Islamabad, Lahore ATIRs issue ‘opposite’ judgments

Read more stories