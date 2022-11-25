AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
Pakistan

Flood-hit people: Virgin Atlantic joins hands with Bestway Group to deliver medicines

Press Release Published 25 Nov, 2022 05:48am
LONDON: Over 20 tonnes of vital medicines, have left the UK heading for Pakistan where it will be distributed to victims of the recent flooding disaster and resulting humanitarian disaster.

The medicines, donated by Bestway Group are being flown to Islamabad by Virgin Atlantic Cargo who is transporting the medication.

The medicines landed on the ground on 24th November, to help the 3.2 million people who have lost their homes and livelihoods and been displaced by the flooding which left more than a third of the country under water, and damaged more than 4 million acres of crops.

