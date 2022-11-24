AGL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
ANL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
AVN 81.63 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.8%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
CNERGY 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 81.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.33%)
EPCL 53.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FFL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
FLYNG 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FNEL 4.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.36%)
LOTCHEM 30.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.36%)
MLCF 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.87%)
OGDC 74.02 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TPLP 19.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
TRG 147.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.11%)
UNITY 17.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.5%)
WAVES 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.07%)
BR100 4,330 Increased By 3.4 (0.08%)
BR30 16,296 Increased By 46.9 (0.29%)
KSE100 42,904 Increased By 23.3 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,805 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi to host China-Arab summit in early December

AFP Published November 24, 2022 Updated November 24, 2022 08:30pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia will host the first-ever Chinese-Arab summit in early December, Beijing's consul in Dubai has said, as the oil-rich kingdom shores up ties with Asia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia that same month, according to Riyadh's foreign minister, but the consul statement did not specify whether the trip will coincide with the summit.

"The first China-Arab Summit will be held in Saudi Arabia in early December," Li Xuhang, China's consul-general in Dubai was quoted as saying in a statement posted on the consulate's website Tuesday.

It did not provide an exact date for the talks or name who will attend.

It comes as Riyadh and other Gulf countries shore up links with Asian markets amid strained ties between Saudi Arabia and long-standing ally the United States after the OPEC+ cartel slashed oil production, ignoring pleas from Washington.

The US blasted the decision to cut output as being akin to "aligning with Russia" in its war on Ukraine, and warned of unspecified "consequences".

The next OPEC+ meeting will be held on December 4, which will likely put global disputes over energy supplies back in the spotlight.

Saudi Arabia eyes OPEC+ production increase: WSJ

"Li Xuhang pointed out that the relations between China and Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, have entered a fast track of development," said the consulate statement.

It called the summit talks a "milestone in the history of China-Arab relations".

Earlier this month, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman embarked on a multi-stop Asian tour that included Indonesia, South Korea and Thailand.

For the past decade, Asia has been the top export market for Saudi crude, particularly China, Japan, South Korea and India.

OPEC+ China Saudi Arabia Xi Jinping China Arab summit

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi to host China-Arab summit in early December

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $134mn, stand at $7.83bn

Rupee falls marginally, settles at 223.92 against US dollar

Pakistan does not face any risk of default, reiterates Ishaq Dar

Hubco takes legal action against CPHGC encashment notice

ISPR terms Indian officer's remarks on AJK 'delusional'

Pakistan ‘treading path’ to launching its own digital currency: SBP

Oil drops as price cap proposal eases supply concerns

KSE-100 closes with marginal gain ahead of COAS appointment

President House to issue 'official handout' on COAS appointment today: Fawad

Read more stories