Nov 23, 2022
PSS meeting held

Press Release Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
PESHAWAR: A meeting of the Provincial Security Secretariat (PSS) was held under the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in which detailed review was held regarding the functionalisation and progress of the PSS.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Baber Saleem Swati, Commander 11th Corps Lt Gen Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other relevant officers.

The meeting was briefed in detail regarding the PSS Software, its inception, functioning, overall progress and issues pertaining to the PSS. Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed that the existing staff of Home department has been repurposed for performing duties at PSS and reiterated that regular meetings are being held with Federal agencies/departments for quick information sharing and fast track operations of the PSS.

The chief minister appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders adding that the provincial government will extend full cooperation, including provision of the required staff and funds, to ensure complete operationalisation of the PSS on priority basis.

It was unanimously decided that the Meeting of the Apex Committee shall be held after every 6 months for policy level decisions along with holding of quarterly meeting of Provincial Steering committee. Additionally, it was decided that the Fusion Cell at HQ 11 Corps, Peshawar will be integrated with PSS for quick information sharing.

The chair directed the relevant stakeholders to prepare strategy for dealing with illegal SIMs, NCP vehicles, cyber crimes, explosives and extortion cases. Furthermore, it was decided that the PSS will issue monthly progress report of stakeholders with CM Secretariat and HQ 11 Corps, Peshawar whereas the Home department will provide mechanism to public, on its website, for reporting of extortion and illegal cases and its onward taking up through PSS.

