HR Metrics: Leveraging Organizational Productivity and Sustainability through Competency Based SHRM HR Certification

Zahid Mubarik, SHRM-SCP, SPHRI, GPHR CEO HR Metrics, President SHRM Forum Pakistan
Published 23 Nov, 2022 07:20am
TEXT: Member Pakistan Stock Exchange Task Force on ESG Chairman HR Standards Technical Committee Pakistan Member ISO Technical Committee 260 HR Standards Board Director, The Centre for Global Inclusion USA

Zahid Mubarik is an internationally acclaimed thinker, writer, speaker, thought leader and influencer on strategic human capital data analytics. He became founding member of ISO Geneva Technical Committee 260 for developing HR global Standards in 2011.

Zahid contributed towards HR standards development during meetings at Washington, London, Melbourne, Rotterdam, Paris, Singapore, Bali and Milan. He has the honor of being distinguished speaker in international conferences/seminars/trainings on HR Data Analytics, at Las Vegas, Beijing, Moscow, Baku, Hanoi, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Madrid, Vancouver and Tokyo.

His analytical papers and expert talks have been featured by international media including Microfinance Gateway World Bank Washington, CNBC, Dawn, Business Recorder, Business Plus TV and Gulf Economist.

Zahid served as Global Convener of ISO Working Group on HR Metrics Standards. During his leadership, ISO published two global HR standards including ISO 30410: Impact of Hire and ISO 30411: Quality of Hire.

He also served as member of Working Group developing ISO 30414: Guidelines for Internal and External Human Capital Reporting. Zahid is SHRM Partner and President SHRM Forum Pakistan. He introduced competency based global HR certification in Pakistan, coached more than 200 people acquiring SHRM global HR Certification to help organizations in transforming to competency-based HR system.

Zahid is Board Director at The Centre for Global Inclusion USA. He introduced Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks Standards in Pakistan and facilitated 50 large multinational and national corporations implementing Global DEI Benchmarks Standards at workplace. Zahid is a member of Pakistan Stock Exchange and Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance selected Task Force on ESG Disclosure.

He has a knack in using Human Capital Analytics to transform organization on (S-Social) in ESG context. Zahid is the Chief Editor of periodic HR Magazine Workforce Tomorrow. Email: [email protected]

