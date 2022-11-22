AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Police registers case over killing of cop in Karachi

  • Cop allegedly shot by an expat from Sweden late on Monday night
BR Web Desk Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 02:53pm
A policeman was shot dead in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area allegedly by an expatriate Pakistani on Monday night during a heated exchange, reported Aaj News. The deceased cop, Abdul Rehman, was shot on the right side of his body.

Doctor shot dead in ‘targeted attack’ in Karachi

According to the police, the suspect, Khurram Nisar, came to Karachi from Sweden on November 5. Police said he lives there with his wife and two children.

A case has been lodged, with the cop accompanying Rehman adding the account of the incident to the first information report (FIR). Articles related to terrorism, murder and assault have been included in the report.

While the cops were on patrol, they apparently heard screams of a woman from suspect's vehicle, which led them to pursue it.

While the woman reportedly escaped, a heated argument took place between the police and suspect, who shot the cops and fled the scene.

Nisar's home in Karachi is reportedly near the crime scene in DHA Phase 5. He is thought to have left the car involved in the incident at home, and fled in another vehicle.

Five members gang of bike lifters arrested

The police raided the suspect's house and seized weapons, documents and the vehicle allegedly used during the shooting. The house watchman was also detained.

The police say that a copy of Nisar's passport has also been seized and a search is underway to find the vehicle he escaped in. The houses of his friends are also being searched, while pictures of Nisar and details of his travel documents have been provided across airports.

