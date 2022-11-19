AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Qatar C-G visits KCCI

Published 19 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: Consul General of Qatar Mishal Mohammad Ali Al-Ansari said Qatar was Pakistan’s 13th biggest trade partner and in 2021 the bilateral trade volume between the two brotherly countries was over $2.73 billion which continues to show steady growth.

“Qatar and Pakistan have well established relations which are based on shared religion, culture, abilities and geographical proximity,” he added while speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI).

Referring to last year’s meeting in August in Diwan-e-Amiri, Doha between Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he said both leaders besides stressing on the importance of brotherly and strategic relations, expressed aspirations to enhance economic partnership, bilateral trade exchanges and investments promotion through Qatar Investment Authority.

“In this regard, Qatar Investment Authority announced to invest $3 billion various commercial and investment sectors in Pakistan.”

Highlighting arrangement for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Qatari CG informed that the State of Qatar was ready to welcome friends and visitors from around the world which will kicks off this Sunday, November 20th, and the matches will take place in eight outstanding stadiums in which Qatar was expecting more than 3 million spectators who will be in Qatar to watch this historical event.

“A lot of work has been done to prepare, over prepare and go beyond to make sure that everything goes on smoothly.

All sectors including security, hotels, rooms and transportation etc. have been fully covered while Pakistan Army’s staff is also part of the security team”, he said, adding that to be on the safe side, three cruise ships have also been booked of which two have already arrived in Qatar to accommodate visitors in case all the hotels in Qatar were fully booked.

