Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 18 Nov, 2022 05:53am
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Thursday (November 17, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 16-11-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,400        235        17,635        17,435       +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           18,648        252        18,900        18,685       +215/-
===========================================================================

Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees KCA spot rates

