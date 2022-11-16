AGL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.33%)
ANL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 79.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
EFERT 81.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
EPCL 53.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.19%)
FCCL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FLYNG 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
FNEL 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
GGGL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
MLCF 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
OGDC 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PAEL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.65%)
PIBTL 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
PRL 17.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.71%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.47%)
TREET 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 142.84 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.53%)
UNITY 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 4,321 Increased By 6.3 (0.15%)
BR30 16,339 Increased By 51 (0.31%)
KSE100 42,803 Increased By 5.8 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,736 Increased By 27.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue

AFP Published 16 Nov, 2022 12:35pm
Follow us

NUSA DUA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he believed a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea that is set to expire Saturday would remain in place.

“I am of the opinion that it will continue. There’s no problem there,” Erdogan told a press conference at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Ukraine is one of the world’s top grain producers, and Russia’s invasion of the country blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal in July. Erdogan said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin as soon as he returned to Turkey.

“Because the path to peace passes through dialogue,” he said.

A separate agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey also signed in July allows the export of Russian food and fertilisers despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine.

Erdogan said the export of fertilisers and ammonia “is important.”

“The work is going on. We will discuss this with Putin,” he added.

Erdogan arrives at Indonesia G20 after Istanbul blast

Erdogan also responded to a question about a missile hitting Polish territory near the border with Ukraine.

Russia’s denial that it was involved was “important”, said Erdogan.

“I have to respect the statement made by Russia … There maybe was a technical malfunction or something else. It’s essential that an investigation is launched,” he added.

Insisting on pointing the finger at Russia would be “provocation,” said Erdogan.

“There’s no need to find a third party in this war. We all need peace.”

US President Joe Biden said earlier it was “unlikely” the missile had been fired from Russia.

Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ukraine grain exports

Comments

1000 characters

Erdogan says he believes Ukraine grain exports will continue

Staff-level mission date not finalised: IMF wants required adjustments

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal losses against US dollar

Sazgar to launch Pakistan’s first locally-assembled hybrid electric vehicle

Middle-income nations, too, facing debt issues

FBR chairman tells NA body: ‘So far, no mini-budget is under consideration’

IMF urges G20 leaders to ‘allow trade to do its job’

Oil prices ease as China COVID concerns outweigh supply woes

Floods sweep future from Pakistan schoolchildren

Currencies on edge as traders assess risks from Poland

PSM to get Rs1.26bn to foot the bill for gas

Read more stories