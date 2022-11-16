AGL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
Alvi calls for enhancing volume of trade with Serbia

Naveed Butt Published 16 Nov, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for substantially enhancing the volume of trade between Pakistan and Serbia and promote business and trade activities between the two countries to fully achieve the potential of trade and economic cooperation.

The president expressed these views while talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Serbia, Ali Haider Altaf, who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Talking to the ambassador-designate, the president urged him to make efforts to establish business and commercial linkages and increase cooperation with the chambers of commerce of both countries.

He further asked the envoy to make efforts for increasing the frequency of bilateral visits between the two countries to explore new areas of cooperation, particularly in the fields of higher and technical education, information technology, and culture.

He said that Pakistan offered a conducive environment for investment and opportunities for cooperation between Pakistan and Serbia in the fields of hydropower, railways, communication, industry and commerce, renewable energy and waste management technologies should be explored.

The president also asked the Ambassador-designate to make efforts for opening a resident mission of Serbia in Islamabad, which would greatly facilitate businesses and people-to-people contacts.

The president congratulated Ali Haider Altaf on his appointment as Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to Serbia and expressed the hope that he would accelerate the Pakistani mission’s efforts to further improve bilateral ties between the two friendly countries.

