Nov 15, 2022
Business & Finance

ADB country director meets Wapda chief

Recorder Report Published 15 Nov, 2022 06:28am
LAHORE: Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Director Yong Ye called on Chairman Wapda Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) to discuss financing of projects.

A 5-member ADB delegation visited Wapda. The Member (Finance) Wapda and Member (Power) joined Chairman Wapda. The Wapda officials briefed about clean and green energy generation plan of Wapda to add low-cost and environment-friendly hydel electricity to the national grid for stabilizing power tariff in the country.

The delegation was appraised that Wapda projects have excellent investment opportunities. It was further informed about the innovative financing strategy for under-construction Wapda projects, Diamer Basha Dam and Mohmand Dam Hydropower Project in particular, and investment opportunities therein for international financial institutions. The portfolio of Wapda’s upcoming projects, including Patan and Thakot Hydropower Projects, was also presented to the delegation for projects readiness financing by ADB. The matters relating to financing of Naulong Dam Project were also discussed during the meeting.

ADB Wapda power tariff National Grid Mohmand Dam hydropower project Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (retd) Diamer Basha Dam

