Yellen to seek clarity from China on COVID, property

Reuters Published 13 Nov, 2022
NUSA DUA: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will seek clarity on China’s plans to ease its COVID-19 restrictions and deal with problems in its property sector when she meets on Monday with China’s central bank chief, Treasury officials said on Sunday.

The officials told reporters in Bali, ahead of a summit of the Group of 20 big economies, that it was important for top economic officials from the world’s two largest economies to discuss global challenges face to face and learn more about each other’s policy plans.

India’s IPEF membership will boost region: Yellen

Yellen is prepared to discuss with Peoples Bank of China Governor Yi Gang the outlook for US inflation and growth, but will likely leave monetary policy plans to the Federal Reserve, the officials said.

