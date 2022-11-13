MBS’ visit postponed

ISLAMABAD: The most discussed visit of Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan has postponed due to unspecified reasons.

The newly-appointed spokesperson of the Foreign Office who assumed her charge on Saturday, confirmed the media that the new dates of the Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan will be mutually finalised by the two countries.

“The visit is being rescheduled. The new dates will be mutually finalized by the two sides,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in response to a Business Recorder’s question without citing any reason.

Mohammad bin Salman was scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on November 21 for a day-long visit for holding talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the other top leadership of the country on a host of issues of mutual interest, enhance trade relation, and regional and global situation.

MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had, last month, announced that the Saudi Crown Prince and the Kingdom’s Prime Minister will be visiting Pakistan soon.

A number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoU) between the two countries were on the cards to sign during the now postponed visit of the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan.

The sources said that the sides are in touch at the departmental levels and several mutually agreed agreements and MoUs will now be signed once dates of the Crown Prince to the country is mutually agreed.

