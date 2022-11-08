MBS may announce investment projects during his visit

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom, Mohammad bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan in the third week of this month, probably on November 21 and may announce various investment projects.

Informed sources said that a high-level Saudi security team is expected to visit Pakistan next week to finalise the security arrangements for the high-profile visit of the Crown Prince.

Sources said that in a day-long visit, the Crown Prince will hold talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif followed by delegation-level talks in which various agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed between the two countries.

The sources added that the Saudi Crown Prince will arrive on November 21 and will return to Saudi Arabia the same day in the night.

Media reports also claimed that Pakistan is also expected to get a bailout package of $4.2 billion during the visit, besides announcing to set up a $10 billion oil refinery at Gwadar.

However, the Foreign Office has not yet shared anything official confirmation vis-à-vis the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince.

