Eminent Islamic economist Nejatullah Siddiqi passes away

NEW DELHI: An eminent Islamic economist and Indian scholar, Mohammad Nejatullah Siddiqi, died at the age of 91 in the US, Muslim organizations confirmed on Saturday.

Siddiqi, an alumnus of India’s renowned Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and widely recognized for his work in Islamic economics, was the recipient of the prestigious King Faisal International Prize for Islamic Studies.

A senior Muslim leader and former chief of the Delhi Minorities Commission, Zafarul Islam Khan, told Anadolu Agency that Siddiqi died in the US, where he had been living with his children after retirement.

“He was a prolific Urdu and English writer who had 63 works published in 177 publications,” he said, adding that “his works have been translated into Arabic, Persian, Turkish, Indonesian, Malaysian, Thai, and other languages.”

He said Siddiqi’s most widely read book is “Banking without interest” which was published in 27 editions between the years 1973 and 2000.

Siddiqi was described by Khan as a “lofty pillar of the community” who is “no more.”