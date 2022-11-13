‘Designs’ against DJ college worry JI leader

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly criticised the government of Sindh for what he called a ‘conspiracy against the historical DJ College building’.

During his visit to DJ College here on Saturday, he hailed the role of Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) and, the action committee, of students of the college for raising their voice for the prestigious educational institute.

Expressing concern over decline in admissions offered in the college, construction work in the heritage building for government offices and a shortage of teachers, as well as, classrooms in the educational institute, Engr Naeemur Rehman asked the government to establish offices of the Sindhi Language Authority at either Bilawal House or the Chief Minister House instead of reducing classes in DJ College.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that the Sindh government had allocated Rs326 billion budget for education and literacy in the province. Out of the total, Rs29 billion were allocated for colleges. As far as ground reality is concerned, the Sindh government has failed to initiate MSc classes in the college for the past 10 years.

About demolition of infrastructure in the college’s building to reportedly establish offices of the authority, he dubbed it as nefarious design by the PPP government in Sindh against education in the megacity.

He said that the college is one of the famous educational institutes not only in Karachi but across the country. He added that the college’s building is considered a national heritage due to its history and beautiful design.

Engr Naeemur Rehman said that hundreds of brilliant students were offered admission in this historical educational institute every year, whereas this year the admissions were reduced by 85 percent.

He said that the PPP government has been ruling over the province for the past one and half decades but it did nothing for the progress and development of Karachi, instead the government ruined all public sector departments in general and the education sector in particular. The PPP government in the province is bent to ruin the last few educational institutes in the city that offers quality education, he said.

He also highlighted that the college has a hostel as well, with a capacity to accommodate 200 students.

