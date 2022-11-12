AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
Ogra grants licence to PGPL for sale of gas, RLNG

Wasim Iqbal Published 12 Nov, 2022 05:55am
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), on Friday, granted license to Pakistan GasPort Limited (PGPL) for the sale of natural gas and re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) to Pakistan.

On October, 2022, the regulator had sought public comments and announced a hearing before it makes a decision to grant the license for the sale of natural gas and RLNG to Pakistan PGPL.

The authority had sought public comments so that all persons and parties who were likely to be affected by the grant of this license could file objections and written comments for intervention requests addressed to the Registrar Ogra, and may also appear at the Public Hearing to be held by the authority on October 20.

According to the notification released by the regulator, the PGPL had applied under the OGRA Natural Gas (Licensing) Rules, 2022 on March07-03-2022, for the grant of a license for the sale of natural gas and RLNG. PGPL owns a 100 percent of the PGP Consortium Limited (PGPCL), which owns and operates an LNG Import Terminal at Port Qasim, Karachi.

The applicant also has an Operation and Services Agreement (OSA) with Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) for storing and re-gasifying LNG.

