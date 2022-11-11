AGL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.87%)
ANL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 80.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.9%)
CNERGY 5.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.18%)
EFERT 81.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.21%)
FCCL 14.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.54%)
FFL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
FLYNG 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.02%)
GGGL 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.75%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 78.07 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.29%)
PAEL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
PRL 17.97 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.7%)
TELE 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TPL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.7%)
TPLP 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.07%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 135.98 Increased By ▲ 9.48 (7.49%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.26%)
BR100 4,336 Increased By 35.2 (0.82%)
BR30 16,377 Increased By 378.4 (2.37%)
KSE100 43,093 Increased By 191.7 (0.45%)
KSE30 15,798 Increased By 137.5 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher ahead of 2023 budget

Reuters Published 11 Nov, 2022 05:05pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, supported by gains in communication services and financial stocks, with investor focus turning to the release of the 2023 budget due on Monday.

The CSE All-Share index rose 1.16% to 8,419.06, marking a third straight day of gains. It was, however, down 0.86% for the holiday-shortened week after a steep fall on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka’s new government will release the 2023 budget on Monday focused on boosting revenue, implementing tax reforms and fiscal consolidation to secure an IMF bailout package to help the country recover from its worst financial crisis in decades.

Total spending is expected at 5.9 trillion rupees in 2023, with capital expenditure likely to make up 20.9% of that total.

Sri Lanka’s economy could recover in the “latter part of 2023”, the central bank said recently.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer staples gain

On Friday, Sri Lanka Telecom PLC and financial service provider LOLC Finance PLC were the top boosts, rising 5.3% and 3%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 36.6 million shares from about 67 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover was 862 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.37 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 93.8 million rupees of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 858.9 million rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares end higher ahead of 2023 budget

Imran to address supporters in Gujrat as long march enters second day

Rupee's appreciation run ends, settles at 221.64 against US dollar

September FCA: NEPRA approves Rs5.13 per unit refund to KE consumers

‘Dangerous’ England face Pakistan in World Cup final but rain threatens

COAS visits Multan garrison, meets strike formations’ troops: ISPR

China confirms Xi to attend G20 summit, meet Biden

Oil jumps by 3% as China eases COVID curbs

Pakistan drawing inspiration from 1992 win over England: Hayden

Banned from education, ‘idle’ Afghan girls are married off

9th IMF review: Framework yet to be finalized

Read more stories