T20 World Cup: NA body praises cricket team’s performance

ISLAMABAD: A National Assembly panel on Thursday appreciated Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the T20 World Cup and hoped that the team will bring the trophy home through its hard work.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) met with Nawab Sher in the chair to discuss the performance of the Ministry of IPC and its attached departments.

The committee appreciated the performance of the Pakistan Cricket Team for reaching the Final of T20 World Cup, 2022 and prayed that Pakistan Cricket Team would win the final match and bring World Cup Trophy to Pakistan.

The committee directed that the Ministry of IPC provide proper supervision to other sports such as baseball, handball, athletics, golf, and football as it had been reported that the associations of different games were organising international events on private venues instead of national grounds.

The panel also directed the heads of different sports organisations to submit their proposals to the Committee so that committee could take them to the appropriate forum for their amicable solution.

The committee expressed concern over the poor performance of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) during the last two years for its failure to promote sports activities in the Pakistan Sports Complex due to mismanagement and lack of coordination with different national and international sports organisations.

The committee, therefore, constituted a four-member sub-committee headed by Wajiha Qamar to examine the overall performance of the PSB.

The committee was also mandated to examine ongoing projects of the PSB, and details of international visits of the Director General and other officials of the PSB without getting NOC from the competent authority. The sub-panel will also examine the efforts made by the current management of the PSB to promote sports activities.

Earlier, Secretary in-charge IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai briefly apprised the committee members about the efforts made by the ministry to promote sports activities in Pakistan and the problems faced by them in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Wajiha Qamar, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar, Shahida Rehmani, and senior officers of the concerned ministry and its attached departments.

