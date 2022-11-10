AGL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.56%)
Saudi Arabia issues tender to buy about 595,000 tonnes wheat

Reuters Published 10 Nov, 2022 12:12pm
HAMBURG: Saudi Arabia’s main state wheat buying agency, the Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) issued an international tender on Thursday to purchase an estimated 595,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said.

The deadline for submissions of price offers in the tender is Friday, Nov. 11, traders said.

Arrival in Saudi Arabia is sought between April and June 2023.

Results are expected on Monday, Nov. 14.

The tender seeks hard wheat, with 12.5 percent protein content, in a series of 60,000-tonne and 55,000-tonne consignments.

Wheat rises on US winter crop concerns; soybeans ease

About 180,000 tonnes is sought for arrival in each of the three ports of Jeddah, Yanbu and Damman between April 10 and June 25, they said.

Another 55,000 tonnes is sought for arrival in Jizan port from June 10 to 25. In its last reported tender on Oct. 24, SAGO bought 566,000 tonnes of hard milling wheat for arrival in March-April 2023.

