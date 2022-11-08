Iqbal Day: SBP says will remain closed on Wednesday

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Wednesday (November 9, 2022) on account of it being a public holiday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal government announced a public holiday on Wednesday on account of Allama Iqbal Day.

“It is for general information that the Prime Minister is pleased to restore the public holiday on occasion of Allama Iqbal Day i.e. 9th November. Therefore, Wednesday 9th November, 2022 shall be observed as public holiday throughout the country,”read a notification issued by the Cabinet Division.

Iqbal Day marks the birthday of national poet Allama Iqbal.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had also announced that it will observe a public holiday on Wednesday on account of Iqbal Day.

